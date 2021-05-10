SIBCoin Hits Market Cap of $919,946.58 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $919,946.58 and $34,289.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,269.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.18 or 0.06967990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.88 or 0.02413403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.04 or 0.00638765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00190821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.75 or 0.00768511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.25 or 0.00613805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.61 or 0.00500480 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,154,891 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

