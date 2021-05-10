Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

SIEGY traded up $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.31. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

