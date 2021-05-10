Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.77. 192,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

