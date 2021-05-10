Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.77. 192,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,698. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

