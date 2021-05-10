Signature Bank (SBNY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY):
- 5/10/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Signature Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $273.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $280.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $280.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Signature Bank had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $255.00.
- 3/18/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $255.00 to $290.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
SBNY traded down $2.17 on Monday, reaching $252.89. The company had a trading volume of 495,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,706. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.25 and its 200 day moving average is $170.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,078,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,968,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,997,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.
Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.
Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.