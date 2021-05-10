Signature Bank (SBNY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY):

5/10/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Signature Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $273.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $280.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $280.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Signature Bank had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $255.00.

3/18/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $255.00 to $290.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

SBNY traded down $2.17 on Monday, reaching $252.89. The company had a trading volume of 495,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,706. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.25 and its 200 day moving average is $170.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,078,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,968,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,997,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

