Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $137.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.98. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

