Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

NASDAQ FB opened at $319.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,741,601 shares of company stock valued at $508,918,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

