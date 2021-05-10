Signaturefd LLC Buys 499 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $452.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.75 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,490,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

