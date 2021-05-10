Signaturefd LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $375.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.96 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,605 shares of company stock worth $75,365,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

