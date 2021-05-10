Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 262,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

