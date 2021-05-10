Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,309 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $423.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.91 and a 200-day moving average of $381.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

