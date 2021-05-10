Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 201,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 52.2% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 48.8% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $195.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.