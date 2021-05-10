Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after buying an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

