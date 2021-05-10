Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.36

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.36 and last traded at $62.68, with a volume of 818114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.01.

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

