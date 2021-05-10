Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading 13.3% Higher

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) shares traded up 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

