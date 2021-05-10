Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.70-9.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.66. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.700-9.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.94.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,689. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $128.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.23. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

