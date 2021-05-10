SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Trading Down 1.7%

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 2,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 54,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

About SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ)

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

