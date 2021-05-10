Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX opened at $44.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

