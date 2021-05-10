SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $512.03 million and approximately $63.44 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00105990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.37 or 0.00780836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,000.70 or 0.08927708 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.