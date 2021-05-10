Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 82,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 90,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKREF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from $4.35 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Clarus Securities raised their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

