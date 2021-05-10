Skycoin (SKY) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $68.48 million and $2.52 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00006126 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $344.48 or 0.00616296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00065828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 117.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00247352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $685.07 or 0.01225633 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00030238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00742840 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

