Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $23,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 342,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,431,000 after purchasing an additional 88,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

SWKS opened at $175.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

