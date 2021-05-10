SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get SLM alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.