Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.03

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 9625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EM shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price target on the stock.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

