SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.45

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 6112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $153.18 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

