SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.250–0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$199.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.55 million.SmileDirectClub also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.