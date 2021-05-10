SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.62 million.SmileDirectClub also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to -0.250–0.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $8.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.90.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

