Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 2,656 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $219.25 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $219.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.43 and a 200 day moving average of $190.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

