Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $23,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $135.15 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $330.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

