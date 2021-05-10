Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $338,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 67,367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in NIKE by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $138.10 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $218.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

