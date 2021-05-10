Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,399,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $61.37 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.