Smith Salley & Associates Buys 1,063 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $390.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.70. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.08 and a 52-week high of $397.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

