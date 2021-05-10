Smith Salley & Associates Buys 618 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Markel worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Markel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $105,965,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,220.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,171.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,067.22. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $761.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,222.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

