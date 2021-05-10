Smith Salley & Associates Buys 6,232 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,455,000 after buying an additional 363,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,149,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

XYL stock opened at $119.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

