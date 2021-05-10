Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Accenture were worth $16,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $291.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.94. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $294.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

