Smith Salley & Associates Has $13.94 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 257,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 274,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 543,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

