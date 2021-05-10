Smith Salley & Associates Has $3.46 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in 3M by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in 3M by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $203.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $203.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.07 and a 200-day moving average of $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

