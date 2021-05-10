Smith Salley & Associates Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 359,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 747.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 416,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after buying an additional 367,547 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,060.6% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 76,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $76.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

