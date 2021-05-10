Smith Salley & Associates Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 1.78% of American National Bankshares worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $35.04 on Monday. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

AMNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

