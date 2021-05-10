Smith Salley & Associates Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,449.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $157.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.09 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

