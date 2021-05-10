Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 112.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $110.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $114.85.

