Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 2,425 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,127 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $197.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of -373.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.98.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

