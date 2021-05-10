Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 6,615 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.2% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $115.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $204.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

