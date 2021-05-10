Smith Salley & Associates Raises Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in ABB were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ABB by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 585.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

