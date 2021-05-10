Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $339.25 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.