SnowGem (XSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000663 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 81.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

