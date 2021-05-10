SnowSwap Price Hits $32.12 on Major Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $32.12 or 0.00057387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $507,698.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.00747266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00065655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 131.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00243068 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $677.36 or 0.01210327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.15 or 0.00743598 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.