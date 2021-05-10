So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.49. So-Young International shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 3,956 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $813.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.75 and a beta of 0.35.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 309,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth $4,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in So-Young International by 18,073.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 265,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in So-Young International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

