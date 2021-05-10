SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Gap Down to $7.81

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $7.55. SOC Telemed shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 1,196 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Analysts forecast that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.