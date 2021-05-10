SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Shares Down 4.3%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.56. 19,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 33,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter.

